Georgia-Georgia Southern rained out Wednesday

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

North Augusta, SC--The Georgia-Georgia Southern game scheduled for SRP Park in North Augusta has been rained out on Wednesday. They have rescheduled the game for Tuesday, March 10th.

The Eagles knocked off the 4th ranked Dawgs on Tuesday in Statesboro and now will have to wait a week to get another shot at them.

Those who had tickets for Wednesday's game, can use them for the make-up date, March 4th. Tickets will also be available at the Augusta GreenJacket box office.

