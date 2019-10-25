Georgia-Florida game to remain in Jacksonville

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry is excited to announce that there is an agreement to keep one of our nation’s biggest football rivalry games in Jacksonville. Since 1933, the City of Jacksonville and TIAA Bank Field have been the home of the Georgia-Florida game. Under the new agreement, Curry confirms that tradition will continue through 2023, with an added option to keep the game in Jacksonville two additional years, until 2025.

“We are excited and grateful for our continued partnership with both Universities,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.“ Our new agreement further strengthens the Florida-Georgia tradition we have enjoyed here in Jacksonville for more than 80 years. This game is an incredible asset for our city and the best is yet to come.”

The long-running rivalry is one of the highlights of the year in Jacksonville featuring a sellout crowd of more than 83,000 and filling every seat at TIAA Bank Field. The economic impact to Jacksonville for the game in 2018 topped $30 million.

“We look forward to the continuation of one of the greatest college football traditions in the country - a border states battle between Georgia and Florida,” said UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics, Greg McGarity.“ The extension ensures the historical preservation of the game in Jacksonville which has been part of the national college football landscape since 1933. The City of Jacksonville has once again demonstrated its commitment to this game through significant financial considerations to each school.”

The game is the centerpiece of a weekend of events around Jacksonville. The afternoon before the game, legendary stars that shined in the series are honored in the annual Florida-Georgia Luncheon and Hall of Fame Ceremony. That same afternoon, the inaugural Bold City Bash kicks off just outside of TIAA Bank Field. A block party, exhibition baseball game between the two universities, and live concert featuring headliner, Brett Young, and opening act, Chase Rice, will draw in thousands of fans the night before the game.