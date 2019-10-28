Bulldogs anticipating strong pass rush from Florida

ATHENS, GA -- Probably one of the most anticipated and looked forward to games every year: Georgia and Florida are squaring off this week. Both teams are coming off of bye weeks and to add some extra excitement to this year's game, the winner will likely take the SEC East.

Georgia's October schedule didn't go as planned with slow starts against Kentucky and Tennessee, plus their upset loss to South Carolina. November and the upcoming schedule will determine if the Bulldogs are worthy for the college football playoffs, starting with the Gators.

Expect a good game from D'Andre Swift in the upcoming matchup. Flordia let up 175 yards to South Carolina's Tavien Feaster just 2 weeks ago, so the ground game shouldn't be an issue. The real question comes with Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm's ability to lead a successful passing game.

"People play Jake different than they play a guy that takes off running with the ball. So it makes it a little different. Jake does a good job handling that. I think that'll be one of the key matchups in the game is how does their pass rush affect our offensive line, especially in passing situations," said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

Fromm hasn't lost to Florida in his career and threw for 240 yards with three touchdowns in last year's 36-17 victory.