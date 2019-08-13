Genoves drives in six as Augusta pounds Greenville 11-1

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019

North Augusta, SC--Augusta catcher Ricardo Genoves homered, doubled twice, and drove in six runs as the GreenJackets dominated Greenville 11-1 Tuesday night.

Genoves started the scoring with a line-drive home run in the 3rd as his night was just getting started. An inning later, with the bases loaded, he drilled one to left center, driving in a pair of runs. To cap off his night, an inning later, it was a bases clearing double to give him the half dozen RBI on the night.

Keaton Winn shined on the mound with seven innings of four hit ball as he picked up the win.

Augusta and Greenville wrap up the series Wednesday night.