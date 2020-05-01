GenJacket manager relishes his time to lead

Friday, May 1, 2020

North Augusta, SC--As we sit idle we continue to play out different scenarios in how sports can return. While baseball is talking several different plans, the fate of minor league baseball is still in the balance.

If and when they return to the field, the GreenJackets should have a pretty loaded roster with future big leaguers. Carlos Valderrama will be back as manager and will be in his third year in charge of the team. He's still just 42 years old and has a bright future ahead of him in the game. Right now, just liking to be the guy players turn to.

"I love to be a role model for our players. To be a huge source for them to further their career and to be the guy that helps this guy getting better and better and help them to get to the next level." said Carlos Valderrama

He also admits he's still learning the game seeing no single detail can slip by knowing it can be the difference of a win or a loss.

