Garret Siler holds 9th annual basketball camp

AUGUSTA, GA -- Garret siler is one of Augusta University's favorite alumni. For the past 9 years, he's been holding a summer basketball camp both for fun and to help local families in need around the holidays.

This is the first year that his camp has taken place at augusta prep instead of it's normal spot at AU, but the scene change didn't matter much. Plenty of former college players were helping out around the camp, and even took part in a 2-v-2 for the kids.

The young campers were definitely enjoying themselves as they worked on the fundementals and even played some five on five. They definitely enjoyed having a professional show them ropes and teach them what it takes to bring their game to the next level.

Everybody plays against each other," said Solomon Willis, one of the many campers. "And yeah it's just a lot of fun. We get to play against our friends and just compete it's really fun."

As for siler, he just made it back from his venezuelan professional league. He's played across the world with stops in south america and asia where his dunks made him a fan favorite. Siler always enjoys coming home, but this year it had a slightly different meaning.

It's always great experience to come back home to family and now I have my own son, Max. He's definitely another motivation to come back home and also with this camp," said Siler. "Every year that we come back some kid comes into the school year that wants to talk about how much they enjoyed camp and had a great time. "

Siler's busy international career will take him to Japan and Taiwan for celebrity appearances.