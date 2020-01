Outfielder Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees have finalized his $12.5 million, one-year contract. New York agreed to the deal Dec. 13 during the winter meetings, and the 36-year-old took a physical on Tuesday.

Gardner hit .251 and set career highs with 28 homers and 74 RBIs, New York opened a roster spot by designating left-hander Stephen Tarpley for assignment. Gardner's addition raised the Yankees' projected luxury tax payroll to about $248 million.