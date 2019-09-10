Gamecocks look to upset Alabama

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019

Columbia, SC--South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and Alabama's Nick Saban know each other very well. They coached together at LSU and Muschamp has even said he's modeled much of the Gamecock's program after what Saban does with the Tide.

That's where the similarities end as 'Bama remains one of the elite teams in the nation. Saturday, they come to Columbia for just the second time in nearly a decade. Expect the ball to be in the air a lot and the Carolina receivers, like Bryan Edwards, will need to make big plays when given the chance if they want to spring the upset.

"There are gonna be some 50/50 ball situations on both sides of the ball. And offensively, you need to make the plays. And defensively, you need to make the plays depending on what side of the ball we're on when the ball goes up. But there's going to be middle field coverage in this game and you're going to have opportunities to create explosives down the field and in one-on-one situations." said Will Muschamp

It's been 9 years since Stephen Garcia and Alshon Jeffrey were able to take down the tide. Now it'll be up to Ryan Hilinski, Edwards, and Shi Smith to try and do the same. Kickoff is at 3:30 from Williams Brice Stadium.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT all rights reserved

