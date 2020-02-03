Gamecocks have two ladies on Wooden Award Top 20 list

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. -South Carolina women's basketball senior Tyasha Harris and freshman Aliyah Boston earned spots on the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20, the organization announced tonight. It is the first appearance on the award's late season list for both Gamecocks.

Harris has been enjoying her most well-rounded season as the Gamecocks' point guard with an SEC-best 5.2 assists and 12.0 points per game. She is third on the team in scoring in SEC games (12.1 ppg) and has hit double figures in eight of the nine league games this season. In eight games against nationally ranked opponents, her scoring average is the same (12.0 ppg), while her assist average rises to 5.6, meaning 32.9 percent of the Gamecocks' offense in those games goes through her hands. Harris is the Gamecocks' all-time assist leader with 628 and has handed five or more assists in 68 of her career 128 games (53.1 percent). She joined the 1,000-point club earlier this season as well.

Boston has been a steady contributor throughout the season, averaging a double-double in SEC games (13.7 ppg, 10.2 rpg). She is just shy of a double-double in the Gamecocks' nine games against ranked opponents with 14.4 points and 9.9 rebounds. Overall, she is 20th in the SEC in scoring (13.0 ppg) and fifth in rebounding (8.7 rpg). Her .621 field goal percentage is second in the SEC and among the top 10 in the nation. Boston ranks among the SEC's top offensive rebounders and immediate scores on 57.4 percent of her offensive rebounds.