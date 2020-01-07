Gamecocks come up short in loss to Flordia

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Andrew Nembhard had 21 points and 10 assists as Florida held on to defeat South Carolina 81-68 on Tuesday night.

Keyontae Johnson added 19 points for the Gators (10-4), who opened 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play for the third time in the past four seasons.

Nembhard was a big reason why. The 6-foot-5 sophomore made 8 of 14 shots, including three 3-pointers. He also had 10 of Florida's 13 assists as he controlled the action anytime South Carolina (8-6, 0-1) got close.

Johnson scored 10 of his points in the opening half as Florida played without leading scorer and rebounder Kerry Blackshear Jr. for all but two minutes due to foul trouble.

The Gamecocks cut the lead to a point twice in the second half, the last time on Maik Kotsar's bucket with 13:35 to play. But Scottie Lewis followed with a 3-pointer, Nembhard hit two foul shots and Blackshear made three attempts at the line to push the lead to 61-53.

Florida was still only up 73-68 on Kotsar's inside basket with 2:43 left. But Nembhard found Blackshear on the next possession, leading to a foul shot before Nembhard put things away with a no-doubt 3-pointer with 2:01 to go to stretch things to 77-68.

South Carolina could not respond in losing its third straight at home.

Kotsar led the Gamecocks with 18 points and 10 rebounds.