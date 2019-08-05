Gamecocks D-Line coach confident in players

COLUMBIA, SC -- New Gamecock defensive line coach John Scott is confident about his players making a huge impact this year.

Scott coached in the NFL and helped the New York Jets have the second best rushing defense in 2015.

He believes that his current players may be even more talented than Mohammed Wilkerson and Leonard Williams.

"I think DH Wonnum is a really good player. He's a special guy," said Scott. "He can set the edge for us, he can rush the passer. You know I was with the jets for 2 years and when I look at his body type and his athleticism, he was better than some of the guys I felt like that we had up there. I think he has a lot of potential. He could be special for us."

Scott added that he's looking forward to see what his line can do in full pads Tuesday.