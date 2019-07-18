Gamecocks Bryan Edwards on Bilentnikoff Award watch list

Thursday, July 18, 2019

Columbia, SC--University of South Carolina senior wide receiver Bryan Edwards has been named to the 2019 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc. announced today.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the season's outstanding FBS receiver in college football. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver.

Edwards, a 6-3, 215-pound senior from Conway, S.C., could finish his career at the top of all of the career receiving charts at South Carolina. He enters his final campaign ranked fifth in receptions (163), sixth in receiving yards (2,229) and tied for ninth in receiving touchdowns (16). A big target who possesses excellent size and hands, Edwards has appeared in 38 games, making 37 starts. He has a catch in every game in which he has appeared and has five 100-yard receiving games.

The award recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers. Receivers are frequently added to the watch list as their season performances dictate. Actual, not potential, performance is the basis for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.