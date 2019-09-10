Gamecock's 2020 SEC Men's Basketball Schedule Released

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Southeastern Conference released on Tuesday its 2020 men's basketball league schedule. South Carolina opens conference play at Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 7, against Florida. The Gamecocks will have five Saturday home contests in SEC action, and will host five opponents that advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season.

In addition to the Gators, Carolina will host Georgia, Kentucky, reigning conference champion LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in 2020.

After opening the conference slate with Florida (Tues., Jan. 7, 7 PM, ESPN/2/U), the Gamecocks will travel to Tennessee (Sat., Jan. 11, 1 PM, SECN) for a Saturday contest against the Vols. Up next is a matchup with Kentucky (Wed., Jan. 15, 6:30 PM, SECN) in Columbia, before a pair of road contests at Texas A&M (Sat., Jan. 18, 1 PM, SECN) and at 2019 Final Four participant Auburn (Wed., Jan. 22, 7 PM, ESPN2/U). Carolina concludes the month of January hosting Vanderbilt (Sat., Jan. 25, 8 PM, SECN), before a trip to Arkansas (Wed., Jan. 29, 8:30 PM. SECN).

The Gamecocks begin February at home against Missouri (Sat., Feb. 1, 3:30 PM, SECN), before traveling to Ole Miss (Wed., Feb. 5, 7 PM, SECN). The Aggies make the return trip to Columbia the following Saturday (Feb. 8, 1 PM, SECN), and Carolina travles to Georgia (Wed., Feb. 12, 6:30 PM, SECN) the following week.

Three of the next four contests will be played at home, starting with a Saturday evening contest against Tennessee (Feb. 15, 6 PM, SECN), followed by a mid-week road matchup at Mississippi State (Wed., Feb. 19, 9 PM, SECN). Back-to-back home games are up next, as LSU (Sat., Feb. 22, 8 PM, ESPN/2/U) travels to Columbia, before Georgia (Wed., Feb. 26, 6:30 PM, SECN) makes the return trip.

Carolina travels to Alabama (Sat., Feb. 29, 8:30 PM, SECN), before closing the final week of the season with a home contest against Mississippi State (Tue., March 3, 6:30 PM. SECN), and the regular season finale at Vanderbilt (Sat., March 7, 12:30 PM, SECN).

The SEC Tournament will once again be held in the Music City at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, March 11-15.