Gamecocks hopes the running game pays off against Georgia

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

Columbia, SC--After a much needed week off, South Carolina heads to Athens on Saturday. With the added rest and time to prepare, this will be a good gauge of how far this Gamecock team has come through the first month of the season.

They certainly showed signs of life against Kentucky, but doing it on the road against the third ranked team in the nation is a different animal all together. Can the defense play like they did against the cats? Can they get more production in running the football and keep Georgia's defense honest. That will be a big key for the Gamecocks to keep in this game.

"To be able to create balance is really important and that's something that we want to be able to do. I think there's a lot of things that go into it. The physicality of the game, you have to have talented runners, because you're not going to be able to put a hat on a hat against everyone in the run game" said Will Muschamp

One problem they'll be facing, Georgia has yet to give up a rushing score all year. An early Carolina one could do wonders as they are 24 point underdogs.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT All rights reserved