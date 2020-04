Monday, April 13, 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on youth sports leagues across the United States. It is a particular blow to baseball and softball, which are two of the top spring sports.

Many organizers are taking a “wait and see” approach on whether a 2020 season is possible. But some summer tournaments have already been canceled. There is also concern that some players may not return in 2021 if they don't play this season.