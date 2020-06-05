Galaxy drop Aleksandar Katai after wife's social media posts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aleksandar Katai has been released by the LA Galaxy after a series of alarming social media posts by his wife, Tea.

The Galaxy announced their decision in a terse news release. Tea Katai made the posts on her Instagram story earlier this week, and the Galaxy angrily condemned them as racist and violent.

Galaxy fans immediately reacted with wide online calls for his dismissal. A handful of fans gathered by the David Beckham statue outside the club’s stadium on Thursday holding a banner reading “No Racists in Our Club” along with a circle and a red line through No. 7, Katai’s uniform number.