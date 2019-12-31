GM Dorsey, Browns part ways after disappointing 6-10 season

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

Cleveland, OH--The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with general manager John Dorsey two days after the team fired coach Freddie Kitchens.

Dorsey's stunning departure came after he met with owner Jimmy Haslam, who wanted the GM to take a reduced role. Haslam and his wife, Dee, are again cleaning house after a disappointing 6-10 season. Dorsey had revamped the Browns during his two seasons as GM, but his hiring of Kitchens backfired as the Browns fell way short of expectations and missed the playoffs for the 17th straight season _ the NFL's longest current drought.