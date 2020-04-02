GHSA officially cancels the spring sports season. SCHSL holds out hope

Thursday, April 2, 2020

North Augusta, SC--The GHSA made it official on Thursday, ending the spring sports seasons as high schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

GHSA executive director Robin Hines said the decision was painful, but made easier after the governor ordered schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year.

On the South Carolina side, the SCHSL met Thursday and are still hoping to salvage a season if schools do reopen. Schools are closed through the end of April, but the league is looking at virtual training for athletes and are hopeful, if schools do reopen, they could play for a few weeks before the end of the school year.

