GHSA looking at a June 8th start date for volunteary conditioning

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Augusta, GA--After meeting on Thursday afternoon, the GHSA is recommending a June 8th start date for schools to hold voluntary conditioning sessions for athletes.

It was originally proposed for a June 1st start up date, but some of the GHSA board members felt that was too soon and wanted the extra week to allow schools to put plans in place.

Some of the items highlighted were for no groups larger than 20 kids and coaches, no balls or equipment be used, and they are recommending everyone be screened prior.

One big concern is what one board member called the "deconditioning" of athletes over the past two months as kids have only been able to work out on their own.

Other state and school guidelines need to be met as they start to get kids back in shape for the fall season ahead.

