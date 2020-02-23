Fury wins in stunning stoppage of Wilder in heavyweight tilt

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyson Fury is a heavyweight champion once again, dominating Deontay Wilder in their title rematch before Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

A boxer in their first fight, Fury went on the attack in the rematch and knocked Wilder down twice before a flurry of punches prompted his corner to call an end to the highly anticipated rematch.

Fury dropped Wilder in the third round with a right hand that seemed to take the legs out of the champion. He put him down again in the fifth round, this time with a left hand to the body.