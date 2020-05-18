Furman cuts baseball and men's lacrosse programs

Monday, May 18, 2020

Greenville, SC--We know the impact the shutdown has had on the world of sports is large. But it's also going to be long lasting, especially on the college front. We are seeing major university's do away with some sports programs.

The latest casualty comes in the form of the Furman baseball and men's lacrosse programs, as the school has cut those sports. In making the decision, the school pointed out they've had to refund millions to students with them closing the campus in mid march. The school was looking at ways to save the programs, but the pandemic exasperated the move.

"We had time to make this decision and we had a plan to fund our way through this and to maintain 20 sports. It was always our president's and our board's intent to maintain the sports we had and cutting was not an option until the virus." said James Donnelly

They are also reducing 45 scholarships over the next five years as well to put them in a better financial situation in regards to the sports they do offer.

