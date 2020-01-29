Fun-loving TEs Kelce, Kittle the life of Super Bowl party

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

Miami, Fl--Kansas City's Travis Kelce and San Francisco's George Kittle are talkative tight ends at this year's Super Bowl who are among the most entertaining personalities in the NFL. They also could play big roles in who wins the big game Sunday.

Kelce comes up with zany dances to celebrate his touchdowns that instantly go viral moments after he gets into the end zone. Kittle uses a celebratory gesture to honor a Mexican wrestler every time he makes a first down. The two say they love football and life in general. And it shows on and off the field.