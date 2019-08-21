Fromm, Lawrence, and Bentley on Mannning Award list

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced its preseason Watch List on Wednesday. The list includes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2019 season. The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

“We have another great group of quarterbacks coming back this season,” said Archie Manning. “For our Watch List, we aim to recognize players who have already been successful on the field for their teams, but every quarterback in the country remains eligible. We’ll make some midseason additions to the list as some of the younger quarterbacks and the transfers establish themselves. I’m really looking forward to getting the season started this weekend and keeping a close eye on everyone right through the national championship in New Orleans.”

Inclusion on the Watch List is not necessary for the quarterbacks to be selected for the honor. Midseason additions to the Watch List will be announced on Thursday, October 17. The list of 10 finalists will be released on Thursday, November 28. The winner will be announced in the week following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

This year’s Watch List includes players from all 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences. The SEC leads the way with six selections, while the Pac-12 and the Big Ten each have four selections, followed by the ACC and the Big 12 with three each. There are 16 seniors on the list while the junior class is represented by 10 quarterbacks and the sophomore class has four.

Five of last year’s Manning Award finalists are included on this year’s Watch List: Ian Book (Notre Dame), Jake Fromm (Georgia), D’Eriq King (Houston), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama).