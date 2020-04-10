From winning at North Augusta, to winning in college, Amari Young continues to shine

Friday, April 10, 2020

When Amari Young graduated from North Augusta, she went out with a bang and a pair of state titles. Now, she suits up for Old Dominion and is continuing the winning ways.

Young was a second team all conference for the Monachs this past year as they posted a 24 and 6 record. The now sophomore did have a few growing pains.

"In college, everybody is pretty good, so i was trying to keep up with everyone at that level so that was hard for me" said Amari Young

This past year, she blossomed, averaging nearly 11 points a game, eight rebounds and a couple of steals as she really started to assert herself more.

"My coach still talks to me about being aggressive and she just, you know, when I'm aggressive, I'm at my best and she just talks to me about being more aggressive" added Young

Al Young, her grandfather, was one of her high school coaches. He's played a big role in her development and still offers up pointers.

"He would tell me he was watching my games and he would tell me what i need to work on, and i think if you do this, you'll be able to get past this girl and that girl and everything like that"

ODU was poised to go to the NCAAs this year after having their best season in a decade. For Young, it's now a summer to stay in shape and focus on next year.

