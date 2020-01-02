Freshmen Beal, Cooke lead No. 4 South Carolina to 99-72 win

Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

Columbia, SC---Freshmen Brea Beal and Zia Cooke had 15 points each to lead No. 4 South Carolina to a 99-72 blowout of No. 13 Kentucky. Two more freshmen in Aliyah Boston and Laeticia Amihere had 14 points apiece as the Gameocks' No. 1-ranked recruiting class showed its skills against the Wildcats.

Rhyne Howard had a game-high 28 points for Kentucky. But South Carolina opened a 12-point lead through one quarter and a 21-point lead by halftime. South Carolina ended with six players in double-figure scoring.