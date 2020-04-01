Free agent WR Robby Anderson officially signs with Panthers

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers announced they've signed free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson from the Jets to a two-year contract. A person familiar with the situation says the contract is worth $20 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on March 24 under condition of anonymity because the team doesn't announce financial terms of contracts. He joins a young and crowded Panthers receiving corps that now includes nine wideouts. Anderson is expected to battle for the No. 2 spot with Curtis Samuel. D.J. Moore was the team's leading receiver last year with 87 catches for 1,175 yards and four TDs.