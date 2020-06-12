Fox Creek keeping workouts outdoors, moving ahead with SCHSL court case

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC -- Most of the area's SCHSL schools have an established date to resume workouts or have already begun. Fox Creek was among the first South Carolina schools to resume workouts, putting them ahead of both Edgefield and Aiken County.

Their status as a character school means they didn't need a district approval to begin conditioning again, just their individual administration. They still follow all the same guidelines outlined by the SCHSL and like other schools, try to supplement those in their own way. For the Predators, that means not risking the weightroom right now. Everything for now is outdoor conditioning, and head coach LaFayette Stewart believes that's what's best for his team.

"Just moving around with your body weight is what they need right now for the next four weeks. Even if we had the opportunity to use the weight room, we probably wouldn't use it until July. We really want to make sure they get acclimated to the weather, that they're able to move around, and move their body weight around, and then we'll go to that next phase," said Stewart.

Stewart also complimented the speed at which Fox Creek's administration was able to get a plan together to get the Predators working again. Under SCHSL guidelines, the weightroom can be used so long as its sanitized between uses and other restrictions are followed. Stewart ultimately believed cardio and agility drills outdoors would ultimately be more effective.

There's a bigger story to watch with the Predators this season. The SCHSL imposed new rules on charter and member private schools that are set to go into affect in July. The rule specifically deals with transfer students and/or enrollers from outside the school's primary enrollment zone. Those students would be inelligble in their first year for all athletics.

For example, an incoming freshman from outside the school's primary zone would not be able to participate in athletics until their sophomore season. A transferring junior would also lose their junior year of eligibility.

Fox Creek, along with several other charter and private schools throughout the state, filed a lawsuit against the SCHSL to prevent the rule from going into affect. An injunction was also filed to try and prevent the new rule from going into affect this year.

The case was originally supposed to be held in Greenville County, but was moved to Richland County. 24 total schools are listed in the suit. An update will be provided when a court date is established.