Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

North Augusta, SC--The Westminster girls knocked off Fox Creek Thursday night, while the Predator boys took down the Wildcats.

Jadon Johnson scored 20 as the Predators won the boys game 69-38.

In the girls game, Genevieve Waller went over the 1000 point barrier for her career as Westminster picked up the 42-30 win.

