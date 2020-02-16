Former star SS Fernandez dies at 57; Blue Jays hits leader

TORONTO (AP) — Former All-Star shortstop Tony Fernández has died. The director of his charitable foundation said Fernández died Sunday afternoon.

He had been ill with a kidney disease and was on a life support system. Fernández was a stylish shortstop who made five All-Star teams during his 17 seasons in the major leagues and helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series.

Fernández earned four straight Gold Gloves with the Blue Jays in the 1980s and holds club records for career hits and games played. Fernández was 57.