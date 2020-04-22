Former XFL commissioner sues Vince McMahon over firing

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The former commissioner of the XFL has filed a federal lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully fired by league owner Vince McMahon just before the professional football league shut its doors.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Connecticut by attorneys for Oliver Luck, says he received a termination letter from Alpha Entertainment four days before the football league filed for bankruptcy protection. Luck alleges McMahon breached their contract and is seeking unspecified monetary damages. Messages were left Wednesday seeking comment from McMahon, the professional wrestling magnet and chief executive of WWE.