Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

Augusta, Ga--National signing day is two weeks away and former Warren County star Lavasea Carroll has narrowed his list to five schools. Carroll, who played at IMG this past year, de-committed from South Carolina before the year started.

Now, the Gamecocks, along with Georgia, Florida, Ohio State and Auburn, are his final five.

Carroll had just under 600 yards with eight touchdowns this past fall and before that, really lit it up with the Screaming Devils in Wwarrenton.