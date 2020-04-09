Former Warren County star commits to Georgia

Thursday, April. 9, 2020

Warrenton, Ga- It's been a few years now since Lovasea Carroll suited up for Warren County. After all, he's going to finish up his high school days at IMG Acadmey in Florida. Thursday though, Carroll making news.

He's now committed to suit up in the red and black and will play for Georgia in two years time. When he was at Warren County you could tell early on he was something special. Breakaway speed, great vision, and he has all the tools to be a big time player. He was originally going to South Carolina, but things change, and now is Athens bound.

In a social media post, he did say he wants to take his five official visits before making a final decision, but as of right now, he's going to be a Dawg in the future.

