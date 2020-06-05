Former Olympic minister says March is deadline for Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — Next spring has been set as a possible deadline by a local lawmaker for deciding if the postponed Tokyo Olympics can go ahead.

That's the judgement of former Japanese Olympic minister Toshikai Endo. Japanese television NHK quoted him at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

He says “March next year is a time when we face major questions on whether athletes can be selected. We have to make a judgment in various ways depending on the situation then.”

The Tokyo Olympics are to open on July 23, 2021. They were postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.