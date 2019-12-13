Former NBA Commissioner Stern has emergency brain surgery

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

New York, New York --Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has had emergency surgery after suffering a brain hemorrhage while having lunch not far from league headquarters. The league had no update on his condition Friday.

The 77-year-old Stern was stricken a day earlier at a midtown Manhattan restaurant. Support for Stern has come from all across basketball. Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA's longest-tenured commissioner. Adam Silver replaced him in 2014. Stern has remained affiliated with the league with the title of commissioner emeritus.