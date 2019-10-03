Former Laney product honored by the Southern Conference

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel linebacker Willie Eubanks III was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Month for the month of September, it was announced by the league office Thursday afternoon.

The junior leads the team with 41 tackles, including 25 solo stops. He also had 4.0 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble return.

Eubanks has reached double digits in tackles in two games, including a career-best 13 stops against Elon. He has been involved in a turnover in three of the five games this season. He had a fumble recovery against Towson, an interception against Charleston Southern and a forced fumble against Samford.

In the victory over CSU, Eubanks made three-straight stops on the goal line to preserve the 22-13 win.

