Former Jaguar O'Neal Armstrong takes over as assistant coach

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Former Augusta University men’s basketball player O’Neal Armstrong has been named the new assistant coach for the Jaguars, head coach Dip Metress announced on Thursday morning. Armstrong spent the last two seasons as a volunteer assistant for AU and will join the Jaguars on staff for the 2019-20 slate.

“O’Neal has an infectious personality, work ethic, and love for the game of basketball that is off the charts,” Metress said. “His enthusiasm to see people get the best of their abilities is contagious. He played and coached on a team that advanced to the Sweet 16 and we are excited about him joining us as an assistant coach.”

Playing for the Jaguars as a junior-transfer for the 2010-11 season, Armstrong logged the second-most minutes on team while starting in every game. He averaged 9.2 points per game, shooting 44.6 percent from the floor. Armstrong made nearly 82 percent of his free throws and led the Jags in assists at 4.2 apg. The 2010-11 Jaguars were ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation, won the Peach Belt Conference regular season and tournament championship, and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Armstrong averaged 10 points and six assists per game in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight run.

“This is a really good opportunity and I’m looking forward to it,” Armstrong said. “I know AU has a lot of tradition and history and I’m excited to get to work.”

Starting his collegiate career at Columbia State Community College, Armstrong averaged 20.5 ppg to lead the entire Tennessee Community College Athletic Association in scoring. He led the Chargers to a 20-4 overall record, the TCCAA regular-season championship, and a berth to the NJCAA National Tournament. Armstrong shot 47.3 percent from three-point range and was named both the TCCAA's Western Division Player Of The Year and the TCCAA's Western Division Defensive Player Of The Year.