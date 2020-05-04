Former GreenJacket starter puts in the work to stay ready

Monday, May 4, 2020

North Augusta, SC--Last year's Augusta GreenJacket pitching staff was one of the best top to bottom in a long time. Heck, two starters were promoted about a month into the season. One guy who's stock is on the rise, starter Blake Rivera.

Despite missing a couple of months with an injury, Rivera has the stuff that can get him to a higher level. He was hoping to start this year in high class a but everything is on hold. Like every ballplayer, it's about being a pro and putting in the work when nobody's looking with the team is providing the guidance.

"They send out schedules for us, weight lifting programs, throwing programs, and just trying to follow that and stay on top of that and not get lazy. Like I said, it's easy, it's pretty easy honestly to get lazy while you're at home. You don't really want to get out of bed some mornings, but you just have to get up and get your day going and then you're done, then you can relax" said Blake Rivera

When baseball does return, they'll truly see who's been putting in the work.

