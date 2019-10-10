Former GreenJacket Jake Smith named Fox Creek baseball coach

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

North Augusta, SC--Former Augusta GreenJacket and San Diego Padre Jake Smith has been hired as the new baseball coach at Fox Creek.

Smith, takes over for Kevin Lynn, who left the Predator program for the North Augusta opening.

Smith is from North Augusta and after his college days was actually on the GreenJackets grounds crew before being noticed by pitching coach Steve Kline.

Then, he was traded to the Padres organization, and pitched in a couple of big league games for San Diego.

