Former Georgia center Howard plans transfer to Georgia Tech

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia center Rodney Howard is planning to transfer to in-state rival Georgia Tech. Howard announced his plans on his Twitter account. He posted an image of himself in a Georgia Tech uniform and wrote “Beyond Blessed. Next Chapter.” He included the Georgia Tech slogan #TogetherWeSwarm in the post.

Georgia coach Tom Crean on Friday confirmed the 6-foot-11 Howard, from Ypsilanti, Michigan, had entered the transfer portal. Howard averaged 1.3 points in 24 games, including two starts, as a freshman for the Bulldogs. Howard also considered Georgia Tech before signing with Georgia. The Yellow Jackets must replace senior forward/center James Banks.