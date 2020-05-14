Former Georgia Bulldog DeAndre Baker facing several felony counts

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Undated--A former Georgia Bulldogs is facing some serious charges in Florida. DeAndre Baker, who now plays for the New York Giants, is facing a handful of felony charges.

Baker is accused of aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery. This allegedly happened early Friday morning as police say Baker is accused of stealing a Rolex, money and other valuables at gunpoint. Seattle back up cornerback Quinton Dunbar is also allegedly have been involved in the crime.

