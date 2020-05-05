Former Georgia Bulldog David Andrews has no restrictions after blood clots issue

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Patriots center David Andrews says he believes the blood clot issue in his lungs that caused him to miss the 2019 season was a freak occurrence that he’s ready to put behind him.

Andrews declined to elaborate on what caused the issue but said he has been cleared by doctors to resume playing football. The 27-year-old currently isn’t on any workout restrictions and says he was limited in 2019 mainly because of the medication he was taking to treat the clotting issue. He has since discontinued the use of that medicine.