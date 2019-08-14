Former GSU Eagle into match play at the U.S. Amateur

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

PINEHURST, N.C. – Former Eagle Steven Fisk shot a 69 on Pinehurst No. 4 Tuesday to finish stroke play at the 119th U.S. Amateur tied for ninth and advance to match play today.

Fisk will face Devon Bling, a native of Ridgecrest, Calif. who plays at UCLA, in the round of 64, and the duo tees off at 2:30 p.m. on Pinehurst No. 2. FS1 is providing television coverage from 4-7 p.m. ET.

After carding a 1-over 70 on Pinehurst No. 2 Monday, Fisk, who came into the tourney ranked eighth in the amateur world rankings, made birdie at holes 2 and 7 to shoot even on the front. He added birdies at 10 and 15 on the back and finished the day by playing his final six holes 1-under.

Georgia Southern sophomore Ben Carr shot an even-par 70, and classmate Colin Bowles fired a 71 on Pinehurst No. 4 Tuesday, but both missed the cut.

A first-team PING and Golfweek All-America selection and a finalist for the Haskins Award – the Heisman Trophy of college golf - last season, Fisk finished second at the NCAA Championships at 5-under-par after shooting 68-68-71 in the last three rounds. It was the 13th top-5 finish in his stellar Georgia Southern career and his 25th career top-10. He passed Eagle great Jodie Mudd (1978-82) for the school record in career victories with nine, was named the Sun Belt Golfer of the Year for the second time and earned a spot on the All-Nicklaus Team.