Former Florida, NFL star Reche Caldwell fatally shot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL receiver Reche Caldwell was fatally shot Saturday night in his hometown of Tampa, Florida.

Caldwell’s mother, Deborah, did not return phone messages left by The Associated Press on Sunday, but confirmed her son’s death to the Tampa Bay Times. She said police told her they believe her son was ambushed outside his home in a possible robbery attempt.

The 41-year-old Caldwell was not named in a police report on the incident per Florida law, but the report said, early in the investigation, the shooting “does not appear to be a random act.” Caldwell starred at Florida and spent six seasons in NFL — the first four with San Diego and one each with New England and Washington.