Former Evans basektball player Dylan Cardwell commits to Auburn

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Augusta, GA--Former Evans big man Dylan Cardwell verbally committed to play college basketball at Auburn on Thursday.

Cardwell, started high high school playing days playing for Kevin Kenny at Evans. After his sophomore year, he transferred to Oak Hill Academy. Then as a senior, he finished out his high school playing days at McEachern High School in the Atlanta area.

Now, Cardwell is ready to join Bruce Pearl and the Auburn program.

