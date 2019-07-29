Former Clemson running back transferring to South Carolina

Monday, July 29, 2019

Columbia, SC--Here's something you don't hear every day, a Tiger about to become a Gamecock. For Clemson running back Tavien Feaster, his mind is made up about his future. Feaster, who's about to graduate from Clemson, will be eligible to play immediately and for South Carolina.

With Travis Etienne starring for Clemson, Feaster decided to make the move. He actually has had some big numbers in tiger town amassing 1300 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. Granted a portion of that was in the second half of blow out games, but still, has breakaway speed.

In an Instragram post today, feaster had himself decked out with the garrett and black and while he's not signed yet, it's now just a formality and could bring a much needed boost to what's been an anemic South Carolina rushing attack.

