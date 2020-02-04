Former Augusta Prep star ends his collegiate career at Georgia Tech

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

Atlanta, GA--Augusta Prep product Hamp Gibbs has decided to step away from playing football after having back surgery.

In a social media post today, Gibbs says he's decided to medically retire from the game.

"Over the past several months I've been battling a second spin injury, and yesterday I underwent another back surgery" said Gibbs in the post.

Gibbs was originally a walk on for the Yellow Jackets and added he will stay with the team as a student assistant coach as he begins grad school in Atlanta.

