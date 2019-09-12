For the second straight year the Augusta GreenJackets have received the Patriot Award from the South Atlantic League

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC--The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to receive the Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award for the South Atlantic League two years in a row. With a vibrant and growing military community in the CSRA, the GreenJackets have consistently expressed their gratitude to the servicemen, women and veterans who call the CSRA home. Because of these efforts, the GreenJackets have been awarded the Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award, given to an individual or club for its outstanding support of the military branches and engagement with veterans, as announced by the Minor League Baseball office.

As the South Atlantic League's nominee for the Patriot Award, the GreenJackets continued to go above and beyond in paying their respects to the CSRA’s strong military ties during the 2019 Season at SRP Park. The club hosted eight Military Mondays in partnership with local businesses, when servicemen, women and veterans received 120 free tickets, recognized one service member or veteran nightly with the E-Z-GO Salute to Soldier of the game, hosted the 13th Annual Military Appreciation night, and many more military initiatives throughout the season.

"It is our goal at the GreenJackets to be integrated within the fabric of our community, and one of our focuses has been the strong military presence here in the CSRA both active and retired and we look forward to continuing to grow those efforts ," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger "We are truly honored to receive this award but truthfully this extends well beyond the GreenJackets with the partnerships we have in the community to continue to honor those who serve or have served.”

The GreenJackets hosted their 13th Annual Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, July 20th against the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates). The club helped to bring in 10 buses of troops from Fort Gordon, in which they were escorted by a police transit to make sure that they arrived here on time and all together. 5,000 tickets (Reserved & General Admission, valued at $30,000) were donated on behalf of the GreenJackets and the 2019 Military Appreciation partners, not only to Fort Gordon, but also to the two VA Hospitals in the CSRA, VFW’s throughout the CSRA and other local military establishments. To kick off the night, the GreenJackets had four commanding officers representing each branch of the U.S. Military throw out a Ceremonial First Pitch. The club then had the Fort Gordon Joint Installation Color Guard present the colors and a U.S. Navy and Air Force Joint Choir sing the National Anthem before the game and God Bless America during the middle of the seventh inning. The 13th Annual Military Appreciation Night welcomed 5,596 fans to SRP Park.