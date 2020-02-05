Florida overcomes 22-point deficit, stuns Georgia 81-75

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Gainsville, Fl--Keyontae Johnson, Andrew Nembhard and Tre Mann carried Florida to one of its biggest comebacks in school history, helping the Gators overcome a 22-point deficit and stun rival Georgia 81-75. The Gators trailed 52-30 early in the second half before putting together a 34-5 run that will go down in team lore.

Florida came alive during a 23-2 spurt fueled by Johnson and Mann. Johnson scored 11 during that stretch, and Mann added eight. Freshman sensation Anthony Edwards scored 32 points in another dominant performance for Georgia.