Florida governor willing to host teams for restart of sports

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is willing to be a restart site for professional sports leagues, just like Arizona, when play resumes following shutdowns caused by the new coronavirus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a news conference that "all professional sports are welcome here for practicing and for playing.” The games likely would not have fans. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said a day earlier that his state is open to games without spectators for all the major sports starting Saturday. Both governors are Republicans.