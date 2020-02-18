First region championship aiding Knights in states

EVANS, GA -- In two days, Evans hosts Douglass County in the Sweet 16 of Georgia's AAAAAA basketball state championship. It's a great accomplishment, but there's an even sweeter one the Knights acheived before making it this far.

In a career with over 400 wins, it's shocking that head coach Kevin Kenny and Evans boys Basketball had never won a region title. That changed this season, and it's been a monkey off the Knight's back heading into the states.

Evans had been close a few times, especially last season, but hadn't been able to win the big game. An uptick in offseason workouts, coupled with talent and a desire to get the monkey off their back have been some of the big factors in this season's run.

"You can definitely look at it as a redemption. Last year we knew we should have won. This year, we had that same taste in our mouth from last year," said region player of the year Christian Chambers.

Making a run isn't unprecedented for Evans or Kenny. Just like there hadn't been a region championship, there hasn't been a state championship, though this Knights team may be one of the best Kenny's had.

"I think it's one of the better teams I've had. I mean I've had some very very good teams, we've made some runs in the state tournament, but this is the first region championship. I'd put them up against the top teams I've had in the last 22 years," said Kenny. He added that making it to the Sweet 16 wouldn't be enough for this team.

One of the other big factors helping the Knights this season: fan support. The Knights and Grovetown girls are the final teams left in Columbia County. Kenny and the rest of the team are hoping for a strong turnout for Thursday's 7:30 game.